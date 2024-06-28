Samsung’s Unpacked presentation is scheduled for July 10, where the company will present its new Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra smartwatches, Buds3 and Buds Pro headphones, and new foldable smartphones – Galaxy Flip6 and Fold6. Although there is still time left before the presentation, the famous insider EvLeaks has already published high-quality renders of all future Samsung devices.

At the beginning of the year, we already had renders of the Fold6 and Flip6 smartphones and not much has changed since then, but EvLeaks has shown new colors for the upcoming smartphones. We’ve already seen the Flip6 in green, and now we have our first look at the blue and gray variants.

We remind you that recently, the specifications of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones were also leaked online. As reported, Flip6 will have a 6.7-inch main and 3.4-inch external displays, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 4000 mAh battery.

Fold6 also appeared in new renders in dark blue and gray colors. As a reminder, the smartphone will feature a 7.6-inch internal and 6.3-inch external display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 4400 mAh battery.

EvLeaks has shared renders of two new headphones – Galaxy Buds3 and Buds Pro, which have a very similar design to AirPods Pro. However, there is not much other information about the headphones besides the renders.

EvLeaks also showed the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. Watch 7 retains the design already familiar to Samsung smartwatches. As a reminder, the watch will support 15W wireless charging, a 3-nm Exynos chip, and 32GB of storage.

The Watch Ultra also has some similarities with Apple products, namely the Apple Watch Ultra. The premium smartwatch from Samsung, which can cost about $700, is a smartwatch that is expected to cost about $700.

The watch will have a 590 mAh battery, a titanium chassis, and a sapphire crystal display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The watch may also get an additional button.