Samsung will present a new foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold6 at the Unpacked presentation next month, but now all the technical specifications of the device have already appeared online. This was reported by Smartprix.

The smartphone will have a 7.6-inch internal display, which is labeled as Dynamic AMOLED 2x with a resolution of 2160 × 1856 pixels. On the outside, there will be a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 986 × 2376 pixels. Both screens will have a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support.

Inside, the Galaxy Fold6 will have an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Cortex-X4 running at 3.39 GHz and a Cortex-A720 cluster with 3.1 GHz, and two smaller Cortex-A520s will be clocked at 2.2 GHz. The chip also has a 1 GHz Adreon GPU. In addition, the smartphone will have 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage from 256 GB to 1 TB.

The device will also have a triple camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with three times optical and 30 times digital zoom. In addition, the smartphone will have a 10-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy Fold6 will support video recording with a resolution of up to 8K at 30 frames per second, slow-motion video with a resolution of 4K at 120 frames per second, and slow-motion video with a resolution of 1080P at 240 frames per second.

The battery in the smartphone will be the same as in Galaxy Fold5 – with a capacity of 4400 mAh, but there is no information on charging yet. Galaxy Fold6 will also have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The device will weigh 239 grams.

In addition, prices are already known. The Galaxy Fold6 with 256 GB storage will cost $1899.99, with 512 GB – $2019.99, and the version with 1 TB storage will cost $2259.99.

Earlier this year, renders of the upcoming smartphone were published online.