On the eve of Samsung’s Unpacked presentation, more and more details about the company’s upcoming products are appearing on the web. We already know the characteristics of the Galaxy Fold6, the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra, details about the Galaxy Ring, and now it’s time for the Galaxy Flip6 foldable smartphone.

Smartprix shared the price and set of technical specifications of Flip6. First of all, the price. The version with 256 GB of storage will cost $1099, and the 512 GB version will cost $1219.

The smartphone will have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There will also be a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720×748 pixels.

The Galaxy Flip6 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and the already mentioned 256 or 512 GB of storage. The 4000 mAh battery will support 25W charging. The smartphone will also have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 for fast data transfer.

In addition, the Flip6 will have an improved 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. This is likely to be the same camera used in the Galaxy S24, S24+, Fold5, and Fold6. The ultra-wide-angle camera will remain unchanged – a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The front camera will also remain unchanged. The Galaxy Flip6 will have the same 10-megapixel camera and f/2.2 aperture lens without autofocus. Among other things, the smartphone will record 4K video at 60 frames per second and 1080P video at 120 frames per second, or 240 frames per second for slomo video.