A well-known OnLeaks insider shared renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Fold 6 smartphone.

The foldable smartphone will have a completely flat design. At the same time, it has all the same familiar elements: three microphones and a speaker grille on top, as well as a USB-C port, additional speakers and a microphone on the bottom, and a SIM card slot on the left.

The smartphone will have three cameras on the back, which in the renders look slightly larger than on the previous Galaxy Fold 5, and a notch for a selfie camera on the front. When opened, it is hidden under the screen.

The diagonal of the internal display is 7.6 inches, and the external display is 6.2 inches. When opened, the smartphone will have dimensions of 153.5×132.5×6.1 mm. The smartphone will be slightly shorter but wider than the previous model.

Both Dynamic AMOLED screens of Galaxy Fold 6 will support a refresh rate of 120 Hz with a peak brightness of 2600 nits. The internal display will be made of plastic and thin glass, while the external display will use the new Corning Gorilla Glass Armor.

Inside, the smartphone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12 or 16 GB of RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The camera system is likely to remain unchanged and will have a set of sensors with a resolution of 50, 12, and 10 megapixels.

The battery capacity and charging power should also remain unchanged at 4400 mAh and 25W. The smartphone will be running Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, and the support period will be 7 years.

Galaxy Fold 6 will be presented at the Unpacked presentation, which is scheduled for the end of July.