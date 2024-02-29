An OnLeaks insider on the Smartpix website shared the first renders of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Flip6.

In the disclosed version, the smartphone will have an approximately 6.7-inch internal display, a selfie camera hole in the center, and bezels that are almost identical to the Flip5.

In terms of the arrangement of buttons and other elements on the smartphone, everything is the same as with the previous model, except that the new Flip6 will have a second microphone.

When unfolded, Galaxy Flip6 will measure 165.0×71.7×7.4 millimeters. While there are no changes in width and length, the thickness has increased by 0.5 millimeters, which may mean a better battery, as evidenced by the specifications.

The exterior of the smartphone is also unchanged. It has the same 3.4-inch display and dual camera system as the Flip5.

Both the external and internal displays will support a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1750 nits, but Samsung seems to have finally managed to remove the crease or make it less noticeable.

As for other specifications, the Galaxy Flip6 will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, various variations of RAM and storage, as well as new Galaxy AI and Android 14 with One UI 6.0 artificial intelligence features.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be slightly thicker, so the company was able to add a larger 4,000 mAh battery (compared to 3,700 mAh in its predecessor). The starting price will be $999.

As a reminder, OnLeaks also shared renders of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6.