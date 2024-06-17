In July, Samsung will host the Unpacked presentation where the company will present new Galaxy products, including smartwatches and the most expensive and first in the Ultra line – Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, which will cost almost as much as the flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone.

According to 91Mobiles, the updated Galaxy Watch 7 will cost from $299 to $310, just like its predecessor, the Watch 6, and will be available in three colors – Marbel Gray, Cream White, and Graphite.

At the same time, the company will introduce a more expensive model – Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra – which will cost from $699 to $710 and will compete with Apple Watch Ultra. The watch will be available in Titanium Gray color.

This price of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is almost the same as the price of the Galaxy S24, which the company offers on its official website for $799.

The day before, it was also reported that the Watch 7 will support 15W wireless charging, a 3-nm Exynos chip, which is expected to provide a 20% increase in energy efficiency and performance compared to the Watch 6. The watch will also have 32 GB of storage.

The Ultra model will have only one color and size – 47 mm. Rumors claim that the watch will have a 590 mAh battery, a titanium chassis, and a sapphire crystal display that will have a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The watch may also get a new button for individual actions.

Renderings of the watch also appeared on the network of a well-known OnLeaks insider and the publication Smartrix.

As a reminder, Samsung has also recently officially unveiled a cheaper model of its smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch FE.