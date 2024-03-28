Do you remember the Fiat Fastback? Now Citroen wants to create something similar. We are talking about the Citroen Basalt model, which is currently presented with the status of a “pre-production car,” but in fact looks very close to a production model.

The small 4.3-meter coupe-like crossover Citroen Basalt is to be built on the basis of the Citroen C3 Aircross. It will be powered by gasoline engines with a capacity of up to 1.2 liters and a power of 100-130 “horses”. The drive will be front-wheel drive only, with a manual or automatic transmission. In the future, an electric version of the Citroen Basalt may appear.

Citroen Basalt will be launched in Brazil and India this year. However, an improved European version cannot be ruled out in the future, as has already happened with the Citroen e-C3 electric car.