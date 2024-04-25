The Chinese auto show is just about to start, so we can expect a lot of new products. But one of the most important ones is already clear – the Mazda EZ-6, which is the ideological successor to the Mazda6 in the Chinese market.

The large 4.92-meter sedan Mazda EZ-6 was created in collaboration with the Chinese company Changang. It uses the EPA1 platform, which is already known from several local models. However, the new Mazda EZ-6 clearly stands out for its design, which is typical for Mazda cars: a wide insert imitating a radiator grille, narrow segmented headlights and rounded lights, and concave door surfaces.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

It is already known that the Mazda EZ-6 will be a BEV with a range of about 600 km or a PHEV hybrid with a range of about 1000 km. However, there is no more precise information about the technical characteristics – power and drive, battery capacity, type of engine for the hybrid – yet, everything should be made public later.

However, there are already images of the Mazda EZ-6 interior, where we can see a lot of interesting things: a massive front panel with narrow ventilation deflectors, an almost perfectly round steering wheel, a digital instrument panel based on a 10-inch display, a central horizontally oriented 14.6-inch display, a folding front passenger seat, contrasting black and orange trim…

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Sales of the Mazda EZ-6 electric car in the Chinese market are expected to begin by the end of this year. And now I’m wondering if this electric car will appear on the European market under the name Mazda 6e, which the company has recently patented.