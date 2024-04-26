The MINI Aceman concept car has finally become a production model. By the way, this is the first fully electric MINI crossover and at the same time the smallest crossover in the MINI lineup with a total length of only 4.07 meters. However, this does not prevent the MINI Aceman electric vehicle from being stylish: almond-shaped headlights, lights with a hint of the British flag, pointed wheel arch covers, a smooth sill line, etc.

The range of MINI Aceman versions includes two variants. Firstly, a 135 kW (184 hp) electric motor and a 40.7 kWh battery, which should be enough to cover up to 310 km of range. Secondly, a 160 kW (218 hp) electric motor and a 54.2 kWh battery, which promises an extended range of up to 406 km.

The more powerful electric motor should also provide acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h – a good option to match the MINI Aceman JCW Trim version, which also promises a stiffer suspension. In addition, you can expect sports seats and themed décor in the MINI Aceman’s interior. Which already looks quite original: a round 9.5-inch display, no dashboard (but a projection screen is promised), a block of physical switches, color trim, and backlighting.

The production of the new MINI Aceman is due to start at the Chinese plant soon, so the new model can be expected to be launched by the end of this year. The next step will be the start of production of the MINI Aceman electric vehicle at the Oxford plant – but this will have to wait until 2026.