New renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet showcase a design that is very similar to the previous model, the Tab S9 Ultra. These renders, which come ahead of the tablet’s expected debut next month, show that Samsung is continuing its trend of offering ultra-large tablets with minimal design changes.

Renderings published by Android Headlines show the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with dual cameras, a dedicated S Pen space and a notch in the display for the front cameras. The tablet reportedly measures 326.4×208.6×5.45 mm, which is almost identical to the Tab S9 Ultra, with the new model being 0.05 mm thinner.

The entire series is expected to receive a platform upgrade over the Tab S9, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. As with its smartphones, Samsung plans to focus on artificial intelligence capabilities.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on July 10, along with the Fold6 and Flip6, Watch7 and Galaxy Ring.