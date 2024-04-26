Bethesda has released an update for Fallout 4 on PC and Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles to celebrate the successful release of the series. It increased the frame rate on the consoles and added new quests, but that’s not all the good news, Insider Gaming reports.

Players around the world are experiencing various issues with the Fallout 4 update. Mods are reported to stop working on the updated version of the game and even corrupt saves with hundreds of hours of game progress.

Also, the update is not available for PlayStation owners who got the game through a PS+ subscription. They will have to pay for it, but for everyone else, the update is completely free. Bethesda Game Studios is currently working to resolve this issue.

Steam Deck users have reported that the update has wiped out their settings. Additionally, the creators of Fallout London recently revealed that the sudden update caused a mess in their project, forcing them to delay it a few days before the scheduled release.