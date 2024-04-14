The Fallout series of games continues to be one of the most famous among the gaming community and beyond. Its retro aesthetics and ironic, grotesquely violent depiction of the apocalypse have caught on with many. Therefore, it is not surprising that gamers have been dreaming of adapting Fallout into a movie or TV series for years. In 2024, Amazon finally made this dream come true, and we have to admit that the film crew did a great job with the utmost dignity and respect for the original source. But heated debates around some points are still unavoidable.

Title Fallout Genre post-apocalypse, drama, action, satire Directors Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Claire Kilner, Frederick Toy, Wayne Yip, Daniel Gray Longino Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle McLachlan, Moises Arias, Dale Dickey, Sarita Choudry, Michael Emerson and others Service Amazon Prime Video Episodes 8 Year 2024 Website IMDb

In the world of Fallout, technology has taken the analog route, which is why even the greatest achievements of humanity resemble something from our 60s. However, for the people there, this is not retrofuturism, but rather futurism. However, technology could not save humanity from the nuclear war that turned America into ruins. People learned to live in the new conditions, and the Vault-Tec Industries program contributed to their survival. One of the residents of Vault 33 in Los Angeles, Lucy McLean, finds herself involved in post-apocalyptic showdowns and dramas. Which, as you might guess, originate even before the bombs fell.

If you think about it, the Fallout games have always been controversial. The first installment was just a test of the pen, Fallout 3 was called “Oblivion with guns”, Fallout 4 started to move away from RPG canons towards settlement management and shooting, and Fallout 76 went online. Even the popular Fallout 2 and Fallout: New Vegas still cause discussion and controversy.

But what Fallout has always been good at is its aesthetics and stylistic component. It captivates even with all its inconsistencies. And the Fallout series captures it perfectly. Moreover, it refers not only to the aesthetics of Fallout 4, the most recent full-fledged part of the series from Bethesda, but even to classic games. The show does this on the level of design and small references, but the fan’s heart is still happy.

The series as a whole is heavily based on the canons of the game universe. In the very first episode, you’ll be greeted by the Brotherhood of Steel, the inhabitants of the Vault, the gully, a mention of the Enclave, and other moments without which the game is impossible to imagine. Fanservice in Fallout is at its best, but it doesn’t slip into exclusively pressuring the fan and nostalgic veins. Still, the authors tell an original story that is not afraid to add something new to the universe and provoke the audience.

The provocations were successful, and discussions among viewers are very active. This is especially true of the series’ attitude to Fallout: New Vegas. Some players wholeheartedly adore this part of the game, but the series treated it rather radically. The show as a whole will be discussed in the context of large-scale Fallout events for a long time, no doubt. The universe is too complex, there are too many conflict areas in it that the local scenario is trying to fit into.

Nevertheless, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have masterfully coped with the task of adapting the original material, rich in satire and confusion, into a coherent eight-episode series that asks difficult questions but does not forget to give clear answers. The experience of Wild West World is definitely still alive in the hearts of the creative tandem, which is evident in some of the artistic decisions and themes raised. “Fallout” is a complex, mature work in a good way.

It doesn’t turn into something heavy at all thanks to a huge amount of irony and bright colors. The humor about survival in a world after the fall of atomic bombs looks a bit cruel in these difficult times, but it doesn’t really hurt the show’s perception. Besides, the jokes are really good, in the best traditions of the original games.

And the series is also perfectly shot. It’s clear that Amazon didn’t spare any money on it, so in many ways, Fallout can compete with feature films on an equal footing, even surpassing them in quality. It’s also nice that the somewhat clumsy style of the source material, such as the costumes of the Vault’s inhabitants, doesn’t look ridiculous or cheap in the show. The costumes and sets have actually turned out to be one of the series’ strongest points.

The cast is also good, and you sincerely care about all the characters and their problems. The appearance of Kyle MacLachlan, whom you know as agent Dale Cooper from Twin Peaks, is a particular pleasure. Each of his roles automatically cheers you up, and Fallout is no exception.

And you want to criticize the series for something, but there are no particular reasons for this. The most important thing is that you can watch it in absolute isolation from the games. After all, it’s an independent work that not only perfectly introduces the peculiarities of the Fallout world, but also works as a great story. So don’t worry if the games have passed you by. You shouldn’t miss the series because of that.

It’s ironic that the show will cause the most anger among longtime game fans. But believe me, the games themselves have been successfully coping with the side task of “pissing off their fanbase” for many years. We can only smile ironically at Bethesda.

However, until the release of Fallout 5, it is the Fallout series that is designed to delight and entertain with its post-apocalyptic madness. And it does it very well.