Remedy Entertainment has announced in a letter to investors that it is canceling the development of a premium co-op shooter known as Codename Kestrel to focus on its existing franchises.

Since 2021, the company has been working on the game together with Tencent, but at the end of last year, it was decided to change the approach to the game. Then the project changed its name from Vanguard to Kestrel and stopped being free.

Now, Remedy and Tencent have decided to cancel the game’s development entirely to have more opportunities to focus on other franchise games.

The team that worked on Kestrel will be redirected to other projects in the pipeline. In addition, the planned investment needs for Kestrel are being removed and Remedy’s overall recruitment needs are being reduced.