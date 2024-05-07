According to IGN, Microsoft has closed several Betesda studios, including Arkane Austin (developer of Redfall) and Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Hi-Fi Rush).

In addition, Alpha Dog Studios (developer of the mobile Mighty Doom) will also be disbanded, and Roundhouse Studios (formed after the closure of Human Head Studios) will be absorbed by ZeniMax Online Studios, developer of The Elder Scrolls Online (it is not yet known how many employees will be laid off).

Employees learned about this in an email from Xbox Game Studio CEO Matt Booty, in which the decision was explained by a shift in priorities for key projects and resources and further investment in the “blockbuster portfolio.”

A few months ago, Microsoft promised to lay off 1,900 game developers, so this decision (at least with regard to the authors of the failed Redfall) was not a complete surprise.