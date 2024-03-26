Motorola’s new smartphones, including the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion, are to be unveiled on April 3 on April 3. On the eve of this, renders of Fusion appeared on the network, shared by GSMArena.
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is said to feature a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip combined with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
The main camera will have 50 MP, and there will be an additional ultra-wide 13 MP camera. The selfie camera in Fusion will have 32 MP. The battery will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support 68W fast charging.
The Fusion model will have IP68 water and dust protection, Gorilla Glass 5 and three colors: Peacock Pink, Ballad Blue (vegan leather), and Tidal Teal.
There is no price information yet, but Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to cost about $300.
