Motorola may hold an event with the presentation of new products on April 3. It is expected that the flagship models Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion will be presented at the event, writes Phone Arena.

There is no official confirmation of what exactly will be presented at the new event. Motorola India only announced the event on April 3, where the audience will “witness the fusion of art and intelligence.” The event will take place in New Delhi. The company noted that additional information and official invitations will be forthcoming.

Despite the absence of any details, it is likely that the company will unveil the Edge 50 Pro smartphone, the specifications of which were recently leaked.

The smartphone will reportedly feature a curved 6.7-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera, which will include a 13mm wide-angle camera and a 73mm telephoto camera with 6x zoom.

The smartphone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC processor, 12 GB of RAM, a 4500 mAh battery with support for 125W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

The One Leaks insider also confirmed that the company is working on the Edge 50 Fusion model, which was missed in the previous generation. According to him, the smartphone will have a 6.7-inch POLED display, 256 GB storage, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.

Actually, there is an Edge 50 Fusion, codenamed Cusco,

He also said that the main camera will be 50 MP, and the selfie camera will be 32 MP. The battery will have a capacity of 5000 mAh and will be charged at a speed of 68 watts. Fusion will also have IP68 water and dust protection, Gorilla Glass 5, and 3 colors: Peacock Pink, Ballad Blue (vegan leather) or Tidal Teal.

He also confirmed that Motorola’s promotional materials mention the same presentation date – April 3.

As a reminder, the company has also recently introduced new budget smartphones Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G 2024.