Apple is working to solve the problem with the iPhone alarm clock. The company is taking such action after recent complaints from some smartphone owners, The Guardian reports.

iPhone users have noticed that the alarm on their smartphones does not go off or is too quiet.

“This has probably been the third or fourth day in a row that my alarm clock has not gone off,” said one of the TikTok users.

He was supported by another iPhone owner, who claimed that “for the past week or so,” the alarm simply hasn’t been waking him up.

Another similar video on TikTok has almost 10 million views. In it, the user complains that the alarm on his iPhone 15 went off at “the lowest volume.”

In response to these reports, Apple said it was working to fix the problem as soon as possible, although it is unclear how many people were affected by the situation.

By the way, the iPhone remains the main smartphone choice for teenagers in the United States. According to a Piper Sandler survey, 85% of U.S. teens use an iPhone, and 86% plan to choose it as their next smartphone.