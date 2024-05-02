Good Lock, an Android UI customization app for Samsung Galaxy devices that was previously available only in the Galaxy Store, has been released on Google Play.

The discovery was shared in X by Tarun Vats.

Breaking ‼️ Good lock is now available in Google Play Store. Hope it will available to more countries. 🌐 Search "Good Lock" in playstore and check whether it's available in your country Repost to create awareness #OneUI6 #Samsung #GalaxyS24 #GalaxyS23 #Goodlock📱📲 pic.twitter.com/cqss4r44ZP — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 2, 2024

The program is currently marked as early access, so it may be unstable. There are also restrictions on devices, including Galaxy, and countries where it is available.

The app was not officially supported in Ukraine in the Galaxy Store, but perhaps this will change with the release on Google Play.

In addition to Good Lock, Samsung has already published one of the modules for the program on Google Play – One Hand Operation+. It allows you to carefully customize your smartphone for convenient one-handed operation.

In addition to this module, Good Lock also has other modules: you can use them to customize notifications, the lock screen, the keyboard, the clock on the lock screen, and more. But they have not yet appeared on Google Play.