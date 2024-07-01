Apple is actively working to add Apple Intelligence to Vision Pro, but it won’t happen quickly and certainly not this year, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The mixed reality headset has enough RAM – 16 GB – and thus can support native AI-based features. In particular, the headset can receive smart notifications, typing tools, ChatGPT, and updated Siri.

As Mark Gurman writes, adding Apple Intelligence will not be a challenge for the company’s engineers, as visionOS is a variation of iPadOS. The design team will have more work to do, as they will have to integrate the existing features so that they match the look of the system.

Gurman also notes that another concern for Apple is the possibility of overloading the servers used for AI functions. He identifies this as one of the main reasons why Apple Intelligence features have appeared on a limited number of devices. However, this won’t be a problem with Vision Pro, as not many devices have been sold.