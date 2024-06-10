During WWDC 2024, Apple introduced a set of AI-based features – Apple Intelligence and GPT-4o integration, and at the same time updated Siri assistant, making it smarter and more integrated into the system and updating its design.

Siri’s enhanced speech understanding capabilities make it more natural, more contextually relevant, and more personalized, with the ability to simplify and speed up everyday tasks.

From now on, the assistant will be able to follow the conversation and maintain context from one request to the next. In addition, users can enter text into Siri and switch between text and voice input to communicate with Siri in the way they prefer.

Siri will also be able to provide users with support and advice on how to use their devices and answer questions about how to use certain features on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Users will be able to learn, for example, how to schedule an email in the Mail app or how to switch from light to dark mode.

Also, the assistant will now understand everything that is happening on the screen and will be able to perform more actions with content in more programs. Apple gives an example of a similar application: if you receive a message from a new subscriber, Siri can suggest saving the contact.

Users will also be able to say, “Play that podcast that Jamie recommended,” and the assistant will find and play the episode, without the user having to remember whether the podcast was mentioned in a message or email.

Or they can ask: “When is Mom’s flight landing?” and Siri will find the flight details and compare them to the real-time flight tracking to give an ETA.

Thanks to Apple Intelligence, the assistant will also be able to perform hundreds of new actions in both Apple and third-party apps. For example, a user can say, “Bring up that article about cicadas from my Reading List,” or “Send the photos from the barbecue on Saturday to Malia,” and the assistant will take care of it.