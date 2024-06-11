Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new set of AI-based features, has a lot of potential, but not everyone will be able to use it, just like smarter Siri.

Apple announced that the beta version of the new features will be available for free this fall, but only on a limited number of devices.

AI will be available on iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro with A17 Pro chip, iPad Pro and iPad Air with M1 processors and later, as well as MacBook Air, Pro, iMac, Mac mini with M1 processors, Mac Studio with M1 Max, and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra.

All earlier devices of the company will not receive the new features of Apple Intelligence and Siri yet. However, there is also a limitation: the features will work only on devices with U.S. English as the language.

Apple notes that more supported languages and devices will be announced over the next year.