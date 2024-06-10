At WWDC 2024, Apple has finally showed a set of AI-based features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that the company calls Apple Intelligence, which will be deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and the new macOS Seqoia.

The company confirmed its cooperation with OpenAI during the presentation. GPT-4o will be integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to use all chatbot features without having to switch to a separate program. ChatGPT will also be integrated into all text and image generation tools.

Apple Intelligence will empower users to improve their writing and communicate more effectively. With the new system-wide writing tools built into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text almost anywhere, including in email, notes, and third-party pages and apps.

The new Rewrite feature will be able to change the tone of messages, add jokes, and rephrase sentences. In particular, the feature will check grammar, word choice, and sentence structure, and will help you edit the text with all the explanations that users can review and accept. The Summarize feature will help you summarize text on a page in any program, website, etc.

The new feature will also appear in Mail. With the help of Apple Intelligence, the system will prioritize certain emails and show a summary of the content of emails instead of displaying the first few words. There will also be a smart reply feature that will give suggestions for quick replies.

The same prioritization feature will work in notifications. From now on, notifications that the system considers to be of the highest priority will appear at the top of the list. They will also have a summary of the text or other messages. Prioritization will be available as one of the focus modes and will help you receive only important notifications.

In the Notes and Phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarize audio. When a call starts recording, participants are automatically notified, and when the call ends, Apple Intelligence generates a summary to help you recall key points.

Apple also showed the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence with Image Playground. With the new feature, which will be automatically built into the company’s programs, including iMessage, users will be able to create different images in three styles: animation, illustration, and sketch. There will also be a separate app for this feature.

The Genmoji feature also uses generative artificial intelligence to create new emojis simply by typing. These Genmoji can be used in iMessages or as a sticker or reaction.

Apple Intelligence will be used in the Photos app to quickly search for certain photos, pictures, screenshots, etc. Smart search can also be used for videos. Artificial intelligence can also be used to remove unnecessary elements from photos.