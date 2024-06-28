Ubisoft’s official website has published an interview with the company’s CEO Yves Guillemot, who spoke about the company’s future plans, games currently being developed, and touched upon the topic of Assassin’s Creed remakes.

Answering the first question about the genres that are currently most interesting for Ubisoft, Guillemot said that open-world games and games as a service (GaaS) are a priority. For games such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, the company has its own Snowdrop and Anvil engines, which are already adapted to the respective genre and allow to give users a good product.

Along with GaaS, the company’s main focus is to listen to the community, without which these games could not exist.

“Of course, you absolutely need to have a vision, but the game is a co-construction with its players. If you listen to your community, you can create an evolving, best-in-class experience for them”, Guillemot said.

He also said that XDefiant has already been played by 11 million players and the game has a lot of potential for further development.

Speaking about the Assassin’s Creed series, Guillemot immediately noted that players can expect remakes of the old parts of the franchise. In particular, at the beginning of the year, there were rumors about a remake of Black Flag, which Guillemot potentially confirmed. There are no other details yet, but we can expect future announcements.

Mr. Guillemot also said that Ubisoft plans not only to revive old projects but also to develop the series further and create new worlds for players.

“The goal is to have Assassin’s Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year. There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which we’ve announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We’re going to surprise people, I think,” Guillemot said.

The interview was also not without mentioning artificial intelligence. Answering the question about further development and innovations in games, Ubisoft CEO noted that he sees potential in the use of artificial intelligence. In particular, he believes that this technology will help to make NPCs smarter and more interactive. Eventually, the application of AI can be extended to animals in the world and the world itself.