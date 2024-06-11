At the Ubisoft Forward presentation held on Monday, June 10, Massive Entertainment showed the gameplay of the upcoming open-world RPG Star Wars Outlaws. In addition, the studio also presented a longer, 10-minute video in which the developers shared even more details about the game.

The Star Wars Outlaws trailer shows a spaceship that will be the main base of the protagonist Kay Wess, her vehicle, and will allow her to engage in various skirmishes and battles in space, which, among other things, will affect the heroine’s reputation.

Unlike Starfield, Massive Entertainment has come up with a slightly more interesting variant of spacecraft landing on a planet. Instead of a black screen, the game will “load” a new planet and locations as the spacecraft enters the planet’s atmosphere and flies through the clouds.

It is now known for sure that the game will feature at least five planets, such as Tatooine, which has long been familiar to fans of the franchise, and new, large and previously unexplored worlds that Kay and her companion Nix have yet to visit and explore.

The reputation system in Star Wars Outlaws will directly affect the main character’s relationships with other characters. For example, decisions made in dialogues, completion of tasks, or simply clashes with other characters will raise or lower the reputation of Kay among various syndicates of the criminal world.

We also talked about the character’s leveling system. Instead of gaining new abilities by leveling up, Kay will have to complete tasks and find certain people who will help her master new skills and abilities.

In addition, the gameplay trailer showed stealth mechanics that players will also need to use to avoid getting into various unnecessary shootouts. Although, as the trailer shows, there will be some shootouts as well.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game is now available for pre-order.