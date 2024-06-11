Ubisoft Quebec studio has shown 12 minutes of gameplay of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which will take place in 16th century Japan. The game was shown at the annual presentation of Ubisoft Forward.

The video demonstrates the gameplay style of both protagonists. As expected, Samurai Yasuke is responsible for the combat part of the game. He moves around the locations openly and calls his opponents to battle instead of covertly killing them.

The developers left all the “assassin” gameplay for Naoe. Playing as her, players will have to hide in the shadows, use the verticality of locations, and the shinobi arsenal.

The game will be released on November 15, 2024 and is already available for pre-order.