Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro headphones are rumored to have a design similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro, and a recent leaked rendering confirms this. The images, obtained from Korean retailer Coupang, indicate that Samsung is drastically departing from its traditional headphone design.

Judging by the renders, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will have an ergonomic shape of the emitters, which should fit well into the auricle. On the contrary, the “leg” will be flat and with rather sharp corners. This design can be convenient for controlling the headphones through the touch panels located on the “leg”.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to be unveiled on July 10, and along with the headphones, Samsung is expected to showcase its flagship smartphones Galaxy Fold6 and Flip6, as well as the smartwatch Galaxy Watch7.