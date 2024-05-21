TechRadar has shared new leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Flip6 and Samsung Galaxy Fold6 smartphones, including the cameras they will be equipped with and the improved screen bending of the Fold6.

The alleged Galaxy Flip6 was spotted by 91mobiles in the Camera FV-5 app. The entry indicates a 12.5-megapixel primary camera on the back, which should be marketed as a 50-megapixel camera if pixel breakdown is taken into account. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Flip5 had a 12MP primary camera.

The Galaxy Flip6 has also been approved by regulators in India, which is a necessary step before any gadget goes on sale there. There is speculation that the launch date of the Flip6 and Fold6 is July 10.

Regarding the Galaxy Fold6, X user Ice Universe published a design of the camera details of the upcoming smartphone, showing one of the camera lenses up close.

Ice Universe also suggested that the Galaxy Fold6 will not have an integrated S Pen stylus slot.

Exclusive: This is the camera detail design of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. pic.twitter.com/CqisaLNBAa — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 21, 2024

The insider also said that Samsung has finalized the screen’s fold line. Now there will be fewer creases on the line, but they will still be present.

Earlier, the OnLeaks insider shared renders of future smartphones on the Smartpix website.