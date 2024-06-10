Well-known insider Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a new leak, according to which the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless headphones will be significantly redesigned: the new model is expected to have a design similar to AirPods.

Samsung will abandon the design that has been the hallmark of the headphones for several years. Instead, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will have an elongated stem similar to Apple’s AirPods. Not only will it allow the headphones to fit better in the ear, but it will also have a touch surface for control.

One of the main advantages of the new design should be improved call quality. Thanks to the foot, the microphone can be positioned closer to the user’s mouth, which, together with the directional microphone technology, can provide clearer sound during calls.

Also, according to 9to5Google, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to be equipped with numerous AI-based features, including advanced translation capabilities. In addition, the headphones are expected to have improved active noise cancellation.

Among other notable improvements, the insider notes a larger internal battery that should provide longer battery life. Samsung is also planning to update the audio components to improve sound quality and better match the Pro prefix in the model’s name.

Together with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, a junior version of the Galaxy Buds 3 headphones will be presented, with the announcement rumored to be scheduled for July 10. It is expected that the headphones will be shown at Samsung Unpacked along with foldable smartphones Galaxy Fold6 and Flip6, as well as smartwatches Galaxy Watch7 based on the Wear OS operating system.