At the WWDC 2024 presentation, Apple announced a number of new features based on artificial intelligence: Apple Intelligence, OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration, and Siri improvements. However, the company does not plan to stop there and is considering adding AI from Google and others.

According to Android Police, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, mentioned during the presentation that the company is considering adding other AI models.

At the end of the presentation, Federighi also clarified in an interview that the company wants to “enable users ultimately to choose the models they want, maybe Google Gemini in the future.”

So far, the company has not made any such announcements. However, similar rumors about Apple talking to Google have been around for a long time, but their outcome is still unknown.

Currently, the official cooperation is only with OpenAI, but in the future, users can expect Gemini integration in iOS on the same level as ChatGPT.

The company explains the choice of OpenAI by the fact that they wanted to start with the best and then focus on giving users a choice.