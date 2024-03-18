Apple and Google are negotiating the use of Gemini artificial intelligence in the iPhone. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing knowledgeable sources.

According to them, it is about AI functions that may appear in iPhone software this year. According to the sources, Apple has also recently held talks with OpenAI and considered using their model.

If the deal between Apple and Google is concluded, it will be based on the partnership between the two companies in the search sector. For many years, Google has been paying Apple billions of dollars annually to make its search engine the default option in the Safari web browser on iPhones and other devices.

Both parties have not yet decided on the terms or branding of the AI agreement, nor have they agreed on how it will be implemented.

“A deal would give Gemini a key edge with billions of potential users. But it also may be a sign that Apple isn’t as far along with its AI efforts as some might have hoped — and threatens to draw further antitrust scrutiny of both companies,” the media outlet writes.

Apple is preparing new features as part of iOS 18, the next version of its iPhone operating system. But these improvements will focus on features that run on its devices, not those provided through the cloud.

That’s why Apple is looking for a partner to take on the heavy lifting of generative AI, including features to create images and write essays based on simple prompts.

Earlier, Apple Inc. acquired DarwinAI, a startup that develops AI technologies. One of her main tasks at the startup is to create smaller and faster artificial intelligence systems. This work can be useful for Apple, which is focused on AI on devices.