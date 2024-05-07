After the One UI 6.1 update with a set of new features appeared on the Galaxy S24 series and previous premium devices, Samsung is starting to plan to release the update on mid-range phones.

According to SamMobile, citing a post in X from a CID insider, One UI 6.1 may be available on Galaxy A53, A54, and S21 FE in Canada as early as May 14. Depending on the region, owners of smartphones from other countries may receive the update even faster.

BREAKING‼️ One UI 6.1 for S21 FE, A53, A54 in CANADA 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟭𝟰 🎉🎉 I know a lot have been asking non-stop for this so here it is 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/SdVCNfdzKV — CID (@theonecid) May 3, 2024

Most likely, smartphones will not receive support for Galaxy AI features, but even without them, One UI 6.1 has many innovations. These include custom stickers with effects, improved image search in the gallery, updated Quick Share and Samsung Find, updates to standard apps, and much more.