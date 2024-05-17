Apple has introduced new accessibility features for iPhone and iPad, including Vehicle Motion Cues, which should help reduce motion sickness when using the devices in public transportation.

Research shows that motion sickness in transportation is usually caused by a sensory conflict between what a person sees and feels. As a result, some users may feel uncomfortable using their devices while riding in a vehicle.

Vehicle Motion Cues uses animated dots around the edges of the screen to represent changes in the movement of a car or other vehicle, which should help reduce sensory conflict without interfering with the viewing experience on your smartphone or tablet.

Using the sensors built into the iPhone and iPad, Vehicle Motion Cues will recognize when the user is in the vehicle and respond accordingly. This feature can be set to appear automatically on the iPhone or can be turned on and off in the Control Center.

In addition, Apple has also introduced a feature for iPhone and iPad that will give device owners the ability to control their devices with their eyes. The feature will work automatically in iPadOS and iOS apps and will not require any additional accessories.

In addition, Apple introduced more accessibility features for CarPlay, including voice control and Music Haptic for listening to music. The latter feature will use the Taptic Engine vibration motor to play vibrations to match the song.

The new features are expected to become available with the release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.