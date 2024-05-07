The wait is over: Hades II is out in early access. As promised earlier by Supergiant Games, this happened after the completion of closed technical testing.

Supergiant Games announces that several major updates will be introduced during the early access period to expand the story and game content, as well as to take into account player feedback.

Early access is available on Steam and Epic Games Store. It is also planned to launch on consoles, which the studio will announce later.

According to the Hades II FAQ page, the game contains “the same amount of content from the first day of early access as the first part”.

The game became available on May 6 at 20:00 and has already been played by almost 80,000 players.