At the time when Microsoft is closing four Bethesda studios, Activision is launching a new one – Elsewhere Entertainment. The team will be located in Warsaw and will have full access to Activision resources.

The studio will be developing a new franchise, which is currently described as a story-driven and landmark AAA game. Activision also informs that the new franchise will have a “an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games”.

The official statement says that Elsewhere will be a premium and self-sustaining studio that “aims to create an environment that inspires bold and diverse ideas.”

До складу Elsewhere Entertainment входять розробники, які працювали над такими іграми як The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, Tom Clancy’s The Division та Far Cry.

So far, no information about the studio’s future projects has been announced, and the team is still recruiting and looking for “best-in-class talent from across the industry and around the world to help create a state-of-the-art and next generation gaming experience”.