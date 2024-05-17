GTA VI will be released in the fall of 2025. This was announced by Take-Two Interactive in its financial report, noting that it had narrowed the previously announced release window, Engadget writes.

The sixth installment in the open-world series will be set in Leonidas (Rockstar’s equivalent of Florida), focusing on Vice City (Miami). The game will have two main characters: Jason and Lucia. Fans are expecting Rockstar’s interpretation of the Bonnie and Clyde story.

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI,” Take-Two Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick wrote in the earnings report. “We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

According to Take-Two, the previous installment of the series, GTA V, has sold more than 200 million copies, and the entire Grand Theft Auto series has sold 425 million copies.