The layoffs at Tesla continue unabated. A couple of weeks ago, the manufacturer managed to lay off 10% of its staff, which in particular affected management positions and high-performing employees. Today, it became known that a couple of execs with subordinate departments were also fired.

This is reported by CNBC with reference to The Information.

According to the publication, CEO Elon Musk, who was disappointed with the drop in sales, fired Rebecca Tinucci, who headed the Supercharger division, and Daniel Ho, who headed the new vehicle program. He announced this in a letter to top managers.

Rebecca Tinucci joined the company in 2018 and was immediately promoted to a senior position. In turn, Daniel Ho has been with Tesla since 2013, when he became a program manager in the development of the Model S, 3 and Y, and was later appointed responsible for all brand vehicles and new product introductions.

Along with the heads of departments, 500 employees of the Supercharger team, as well as employees subordinate to Ho (the exact number of whom is unknown), may be laid off. At the same time, the public policy team, headed by former executive director Rohan Patel, was also dismissed.

In his letter, Musk emphasized:

Hopefully these actions are making it clear that we need to be absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction. While some on exec staff are taking this seriously, most are not yet doing so.

As a reminder, Tesla’s series of layoffs come amid a decline in annual sales and decline in profits.