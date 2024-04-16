The day before, it became known that Tesla is laying off 10% of its employees, which will result in the loss of about 14 thousand jobs. Now it is reported that the fired employees included company executives and high-performing employees. This was reported by TechCrunch.

Two sources who spoke to the publication and wished to remain anonymous said that many of the company’s employees who were laid off were highly productive.

One source said that they were surprised by the number of talented people who were laid off. However, he notes that many of them were involved in Tesla projects that the company did not consider a priority.

Sources also say that some departments have lost more than 10% of their employees. One manager said that about 20% of his team was laid off and that they were really talented people.

In addition, two high-ranking Tesla executives were among those laid off – Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Drew Baglino and Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel.

Patel said that he himself decided to leave the company because it was going through major changes. He refused to explain, but noted that these changes will lead to “Tesla being stronger than ever, and change is good.”

Drew Baglino said that after 18 years with the company, it was time for him to leave. He said that he was pleased with what he had achieved at the company and that the business lines he was responsible for were performing well.

Sandeep Rao, head of research at Leverage Shares, a London-based financial services company, suggested that the likely reason Baglino left Tesla was because he was responsible for electric drives and new battery projects. He could have left the company because there is not much innovation in this area right now.