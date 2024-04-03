Sales of Tesla electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 8.5% compared to the same period in 2023 – from 422.9 thousand units to 386.810 thousand. This is the first annual decline since 2020, Bloomberg reports.

Compared to the fourth quarter of last year, sales decreased by 20.2%. In the final quarter of 2023, Tesla sold 484.5 thousand electric vehicles.

At the same time, Engadget adds that the result is also below average forecasts – analysts expected Tesla to sell 449,080 thousand electric vehicles in the first three months of this year.

As for production volumes, they reached 433.471 thousand units in the first quarter of this year. The production of Model 3 and Y amounted to 412.376 thousand units, and other models – 20.995 thousand cars.

Earlier it was reported that Tesla sold only one electric car in South Korea in January 2024 in January 2024. This is attributed to a number of factors, from safety concerns to price and lack of charging infrastructure.