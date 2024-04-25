Lenovo’s ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 will be the first laptop to use the new LPCAMM2 memory form factor, which replaces SODIMMs, The Register reports.

LPCAMM2, which Micron is bringing to market in collaboration with Lenovo, is one of the fastest energy-efficient modular memory systems available. Consuming 61% less active power and occupying 64% less space than DDR5 SODIMM3, LPDDR5X LPCAMM2 delivers higher bandwidth and dual-channel support in a single module.

In addition to the increased performance and efficiency, LPCAMM2 is designed to be user upgradeable, just like SODIMM. Additionally, its physically smaller size can make it an alternative to soldered LPDDR5X modules that cannot be removed from a computer without a soldering iron.

Micron claims that LPCAMM2 memory consumes 80% less power in standby mode. But there are no reviews of the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 from Lenovo to confirm these words yet.