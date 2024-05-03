Huawei has been spreading the word that it has reached a new milestone, as the Pura 70 model range is 90 percent made up of components from Chinese partners.

This approach would mean that the company will soon be even less dependent on suppliers that are heavily influenced by the United States. The report mentions that Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, a Japanese electronics consulting firm, analyzed the latest smartphones, but its executive director denied this information.

Minatake Kashio, CEO of the Tokyo-based research company, responded to an email inquiry from the South China Morning Post, saying he could not comment on the new Pura 70 series because his company had not received any products to analyze.

It appears that numerous Chinese media reports have proven to be false, so no one knows how many Chinese suppliers have provided parts for the Pura 70 family.

Huawei also kept silent about what components the Pura 70 smartphone is made of, probably to avoid any unwanted attention from the US, even the official announcement is devoid of any detailed information about the Kirin 9010.

Earlier it was reported that the Pura 70 Ultra was the only one of the four models equipped with a Sony sensor, while the rest have an OmniVision camera from the Chinese company Will Semiconductor.

Perhaps the only valuable information we know about the Pura 70’s components is that the Kirin 9010 is mass-produced on the same 7nm process from SMIC that was used for the Kirin 9000S found in last year’s Mate 60 family. Although there is speculation about the Kirin 9000s that it is actually a 5nm Kirin 9000 chip made by TSMC three years ago.