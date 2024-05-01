Lenovo has become a partner of the Ukrainian esports organization Monte, which has Dota 2 and Counter-Stike 2 teams and its own academy.

This partnership began on April 1, and the team played in the new uniforms at the Global Esports Tour Rio 2024 tournament, which took place on April 18-20. Unfortunately, the team failed to win, but in honor of this partnership, Lenovo is giving away 4 autographed jerseys to Woro2k, DemQQ, kRaSnaL, and lmbt.

The jerseys will be drawn on May 7 on the official Instagram page of the Lenovo brand in Ukraine. To win one of the jerseys, you need to follow the Instagram pages of the company and the team and tag your friend in the comments under the post.

The winners will be selected at random and the results will be published in Stories.

“Our team is still in the process of being built, so our players need the support of fans and partners. Lenovo Legion is our new technology partner, which gives us new opportunities to develop not only the team but also to reach a new level of content,” the club commented on the new cooperation.

Very soon the team will start playing in the ESL Pro League Season 19. The team is working hard on their mistakes, training hard and promising to make every effort to represent Ukraine in Malta with dignity.

Monte was founded in the summer of 2022 in the city of Monastyryshche. Already in 2023, the team was ranked among the top 8 Counter-Strike teams in the world after the major in Paris, where the team beat NAVI, Cloud9, Fnatic, Furia, and Ence. In less than a year, the organization has won more than $190,000 in prize money, and the club’s matches have become one of the most popular among Ukrainian viewers.

For its part, Lenovo has also been showing its support for Ukrainian esports for years. The company has assembled the oldest team of gamers in Ukraine, Ageless Shooters, relaunched the CyberZone computer club, and organizes CS2, Dota2, and VALORANT tournaments.