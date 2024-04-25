Spotify claims that Apple has blocked an update to its iOS streaming service in the European Union, in which the company described payment options outside the App Store. This was reported by 9to5Mac.

“Apple has once again defied the European Commission’s decision, rejecting our update for attempting to communicate with customers about our prices unless we pay Apple a new tax. Their disregard for consumers and developers is matched only by their disdain for the law,” Spotify said in a statement.

The streaming service didn’t want to pay the Core Technology Fee, which would have required the company to pay €0.50 for each first iOS app installation after 1 million installations.

Instead, Spotify has prepared an update to its iOS app, where users could see information on prices and options for subscribing and paying for the service outside the App Store. The company also informs that it did not provide any links to third-party sites, only information.

Nevertheless, Apple blocked the update and noted that Spotify would need to file a request for rights and pay a 27% fee.

Neither Apple nor representatives of the European Commission have commented on the situation.

In March, the European Commission already fined Apple €1.84 billion for preventing streaming services from informing users about payment methods outside the App Store.