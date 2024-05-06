According to unofficial information, Apple plans to release a foldable 20.3-inch laptop in 2025, and a foldable iPhone in 2026. This was reportedc by 9to5Ma.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is preparing to start mass production of the device at the end of next year.

According to him, the company has accelerated the development of foldable devices. His report also says that the “visibility” of the devices has now increased dramatically and that foldable devices will represent a “new line for Apple” focused on the “ultra-high-end market.”

This is not the first time that insiders have reported that Apple is working on a similar development. For example, in March, a well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was working on a 20.3-inch folding MacBook. According to him, the device could be released in 2027.