The European Commission has fined Apple €1.84 billion ($2 billion) for preventing Spotify and other streaming services from informing users about payment methods outside the App Store, writes Reuters.

Spotify filed a complaint with the EU regarding the restriction of information about alternative payment methods and the 30% commission charged for any purchases in the App Store in 2019. The EU regulators agreed that this created unfair terms of trade.

Apple criticized the decision and said it would challenge it in court.

“The decision was made despite the fact that the Commission found no credible evidence of consumer harm, and ignores the realities of a market that is thriving, competitive and growing rapidly. The main proponent of this decision – and the biggest beneficiary – is Spotify, a Stockholm, Sweden-based company,” the company said in a statement.

The fine includes a base element of €40 million and an additional €1.8 billion as a deterrent. According to European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, €1.84 billion equals 0.5% of Apple’s global turnover.