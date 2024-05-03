Apple’s Vision Pro headset can potentially be called a big hit in the corporate sector. This was reported by AppleInsider.

Such a conclusion can be drawn from the words of the tech giant’s CEO Tim Cook during a phone call following the results of the second fiscal quarter. He assures that half of the Fortune 100 companies purchased the devices.

Sales of the headset started only in February of this year – the new product from Apple costs $3500. Although there is little information on Apple Vision Pro sales, Tim Cook’s words make it clear that the corporate market is interested in the headset.

Apple’s CEO is also impressed that corporate use of Vision Pro is similar to that of a Mac: the headset is used for everything. Among other things, he mentioned education, healthcare, and control centers.

At the same time, Apple CFO Luca Maestri spoke during the call about some areas of Vision Pro’s application in enterprises. For example, he talked about aircraft engine design at KLM, team collaboration at Porsche, and kitchen design at Lowe’s.

By the way, recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is cutting its forecasts for Vision Pro shipments for 2024 and 2025 due to the sharp decline in demand in the US market. The company has reduced its projected deliveries for 2024 to 400-450 thousand units from the initial 700-800 thousand.