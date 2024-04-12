Ghostrunner, a fast-paced slasher in the cyberpunk setting, is available for free on the Epic Games Store. The giveaway will last until 18:00 on Thursday, April 18.

Ghostrunner is a single-player game with fast-paced, brutal combat and an original environment that combines science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes.

The game also has an official Ukrainian text localization.

Players need to climb the Dharma Tower, which after the global cataclysm became the last refuge of humanity. Starting from the bottom, the player has to make their way through the crowds of enemies to the very top of the tower, where Mara, a tyrannical ruler who does not care about human lives, is waiting.

The game was released in 2020 and received many positive reviews from the press and players. On Metacritic, the game has 81% positive reviews from critics and a score of 8.1 from players.