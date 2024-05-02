The dynamic and hyper-realistic first-person survival shooter Gray Zone Warfare from the Czech studio Madfinger Games has been released on Steam in early access.

The game tells the story of a mysterious event that took place on the fictional island of the Democratic Republic of Lamang in Southeast Asia. An international quarantine was imposed on the entire island.

Since most civilians have been evacuated by the UN, mysterious clients instruct three PMCs to explore the region, uncover its secrets, and return with something valuable.

The developers promise a dynamic tactical shooter world with realistic ballistics simulation that uses accurate real-world metrics and authentic models. In addition, the game offers the opportunity to create your own weapon that will perfectly suit your needs and style of play.

Gray Zone Warfare also has a unique health system that realistically simulates the human body. Each wound will affect perception and combat capability, and the ability to identify injuries and treat them properly will be crucial for survival.

Since its release on April 30, Gray Zone Warfare has already gathered a peak online of 66,944 players, and despite a good start, the game has received mixed reviews, as many players complain about optimization issues and constant crashes.

In addition, Madfinger Games CEO Marek Rabas said in a now-deleted post on X that Russians really dislike the studio and Gray Zone Warfare because in the past, the developers sent profits from Belarus and Russia to humanitarian aid to Ukraine.