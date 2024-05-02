Publisher Take-Two Interactive plans to close two studios as part of a new wave of mass layoffs. This was reported by Bloomberg.

Last month, the publisher announced its intention to lay off 5% of its employees, about 600 people, and as part of these cuts, it will close two studios – Roll7 and Intercept Games, which are part of the Private Division label, which publishes small and medium-sized games.

Roll7, which is based in London, is known for its work on the action game Rollerdome, the OlliOlli series, and other small projects. Take-Two plans to lay off the entire staff, and employees will be offered compensation.

The second studio is Intercept Games, which was founded in February 2020 to work on Kerbal Space Program 2. The publisher will close its Seattle office and lay off 70 employees.

Alan Lewis, vice president of communications at Take-Two, said in a statement that the company “does not provide additional details” on the layoffs and that it “continues to make updates to Kerbal Space Program 2.”