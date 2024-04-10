In 2022, the remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time moved from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai studios to Ubisoft Montreal. The company announced that the new team would continue to create the game on a ready-made basis. However, according to Insider Gaming, the remake was actually started from scratch.

Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming got a footage of the new game and said that it is still in the early stages of development, with no textures or resources in the footage, and, according to him, it is still a long way off.

Ubisoft Montreal is reportedly taking a different approach with the remake and making it more realistic, with all elements being created from scratch, including the combat, complete redesign of graphics, animations, and battle and parkour mechanics.

It also became known that Juri Lowenthal, the voice of Prince in the original, is no longer involved in the remake, despite the fact that he voiced the character in the first trailer and worked with Mumbai and Pune studios. The reasons why Lowenthal is no longer involved in the project have not been disclosed.

Sources also report that Ubisoft may soon officially share new details of the remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time.