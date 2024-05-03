The Ukrainian Games team announced the return of the Ukrainian Games Festival to Steam in August.

Last year, the festival was attended by over 1.3 million people from all over the world. This is 19 times more than in 2022, when the festival was held for the first time. Also, 341 Ukrainian games were presented there.

In addition, the banner of last year’s event even made it to the Steam homepage, where it hung for several days. We hope that this year’s results will be even better.

The Ukrainian Games and Indie Cup teams responsible for organizing the festival also announced that they plan to make this year’s event even bigger.

However, the exact dates of the Ukrainian Games Festival are still unknown.